SLB to Sell Palliser Block Assets in Alberta by Late Q4 2024

SLB SLB, an American oilfield services company, announced a definitive agreement to sell its interests in the Palliser Block in Alberta, Canada. The deal marks another strategic move by SLB to streamline its portfolio and sharpen its focus on technology-driven energy solutions.

Details of SLB’s Palliser Block Assets

The Palliser Block comprises oil and gas wells, surface facilities, a pipeline network, and oil and gas development rights across approximately 800,000 acres. In 2017, SLB acquired these assets from Cenovus Energy CVE in partnership with Torxen Energy for roughly $1 billion CAD. At the time of acquisition, the assets had a daily production rate of 54,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd). SLB, a majority non-operating partner, provided exclusive services to the project, while Torxen operated the wells and infrastructure.

The sale, subject to regulatory approval and customary closing conditions, is expected to be finalized in the fourth quarter of 2024. While financial terms have not been disclosed, this transaction marks SLB’s continued efforts to realign its operations and potentially free up capital for future investments in its core areas.

SLB's Broader Strategy

The company has been pivoting toward a more technology-centric role in the energy industry, with a particular focus on digitalization, decarbonization and sustainable energy solutions. The divestment of Palliser Block aligns with its strategy of moving away from legacy oilfield assets to concentrate on energy innovation and decarbonization efforts. The decision has come at a time when global energy markets are undergoing rapid transformation, with a shift toward cleaner and more sustainable energy production methods.

The sale of Palliser Block may offer insight into SLB’s long-term financial planning, signaling its readiness to divest non-core assets while capitalizing on higher-margin technology and service offerings.

SLB’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, SLB carries a Zack Rank #4 (Sell).

Investors interested in the energy sector may look at a couple of better-ranked stocks like PEDEVCO Corp. PED and Archrock Inc. AROC, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

PEDEVCO is engaged in the acquisition and development of energy assets in the United States and Pacific Rim countries. PED stands to benefit significantly from its holdings in the Permian Basin, one of the most prolific oil-producing regions in the United States, as well as in the D-J Basin in Colorado, which includes more than 150 high-quality drilling locations.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PED’s 2024 EPS is pegged at $0.08. The company has a Value Score of B. It has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2024 in the past 60 days.

Archrock is an energy infrastructure company based in the United States, with a focus on midstream natural gas compression. It provides natural gas contract compression services and generates stable fee-based revenues.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AROC’s 2024 EPS is pegged at $1.04. The company has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2024 and 2025 in the past 30 days.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.