SLB sees new offshore oil and gas activity surpassing pre-pandemic levels

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Top oilfield services firm SLB SLB.N anticipates oil and gas offshore activity will surpass levels seen before the COVID-19 pandemic, as strong demand and pricing drive new investment into the oil and gas industry.

"We maintain the view that upstream spending is very resilient," Chief Executive Olivier Le Peuch told investors at a conference in New York on Thursday, adding that he sees double-digit growth in energy sector capital investment in coming years.

The bullish comments come as oil prices this year climbed to their strongest levels in roughly eight years as Russia's invasion of Ukraine upended global energy markets. Some economists fear rising energy prices could spark a global recession that cuts fuel demand.

However, SLB this year has benefited from rising oil drilling and production activity in North America and Le Peuch said he expects a strong resurgence in international business going forward.

The company aims to grow its overall revenue by 15% annually through 2025 from 2021 levels, Le Peuch told investors.

Formerly called Schlumberger, SLB rebranded itself in late October with a new name, logo and color scheme to underscore its increasing focus on digital business and commitments to a lower carbon future.

The company launched a New Energy business unit in 2020 and is aiming to generate $3 billion in revenue from that enterprise by the end of the decade, Le Peuch said. The business helps oil and gas customers reduce carbon emissions and develop cleaner fuels such as hydrogen.

