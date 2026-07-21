SLB Scheduled to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

SLB SLB is set to report second-quarter 2026 results on July 24, 2026, before the opening bell.

In the last reported quarter, its adjusted earnings of 52 cents per share topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 51 cents, primarily driven by a revenue increase in the Digital segment and contributions from the ChampionX acquisition. However, operational disruptions due to the Middle East conflict affected the Reservoir Performance and the Well Construction segments.

The company beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 3.32%. This is depicted in the graph below:

SLB Limited Price and EPS Surprise

SLB Limited price-eps-surprise | SLB Limited Quote

Estimate Trend for SLB

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings per share of 51 cents has seen downward revisions in the past seven days. The estimated figure indicates a 31.1% decline from the prior-year reported figure.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $8.71 billion, indicating an increase of 1.9% from the year-ago recorded figure.

Factors to Consider for SLB's Q2 Results

SLB is a prominent name in the oilfield services industry, providing a comprehensive range of services to the oil and gas industry. As an oilfield services provider, SLB’s business model is highly exposed to commodity price volatility.

According to data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (“EIA”), the Cushing, OK, WTI Spot Price per barrel averaged $100.32, $102.13 and $84.81 in April, May and June, respectively, significantly higher than the $63.54, $62.17 and $68.17 recorded in the same period of 2025. This significant year-over-year improvement in oil prices is likely to have increased the pace of drilling activity, creating potential tailwinds for SLB's performance in the June-end quarter.

Earnings Whispers for SLB

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for SLB this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. However, that is not the case here, as you will see below.

Earnings ESP of SLB: SLB has an Earnings ESP of -1.96%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

SLB'S Zacks Rank: SLB currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Stocks to Consider

Here are some stocks that you may want to consider, as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.

NOV Inc. NOV has an Earnings ESP of +19.69% and currently has a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

NOV is scheduled to release second-quarter 2026 earnings on July 28, 2026. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NOV’s earnings is pegged at 16 cents per share, indicating a 44.8% decline from the prior-year reported figure.

Cactus, Inc. WHD has an Earnings ESP of +7.04% and carries a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. Cactus is scheduled to release second-quarter 2026 earnings on July 29.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WHD’s earnings is pegged at 71 cents per share, suggesting a 7.6% improvement from the prior-year reported figure.

HF Sinclair Corporation DINO has an Earnings ESP of +11.69% and a Zacks Rank of 2. HF Sinclair is scheduled to release second-quarter 2026 earnings on July 28.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DINO’s earnings is pegged at $3.93 per share, suggesting a 131.2% increase from the prior-year reported figure.

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SLB Limited (SLB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Cactus, Inc. (WHD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.