SLB Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Digital & Production Systems Growth

SLB N.V. SLB reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 55 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 51 cents by 7.84%. The bottom line declined 26% from 74 cents in the year-ago quarter.

The oilfield services giant recorded quarterly revenues of $8.97 billion, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.71 billion by around 3%. The top line increased 5% year over year from $8.55 billion.

The better-than-expected quarterly results were primarily driven by growth in Digital and Production Systems, along with broad-based gains outside the Middle East. As of June 30, 2026, digital annualized recurring revenues reached $1.04 billion, up 15% from the prior-year figure of $904 million.

SLB Limited Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

SLB Limited price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | SLB Limited Quote

SLB's Geographic Mix Supports Growth

International revenues were $6.67 billion, down 3% year over year. North America revenues increased 36% year over year to $2.24 billion. ChampionX contributed $870 million in quarterly revenues.

Latin America revenues increased 9% year over year to $1.71 billion, aided by higher OneSubsea revenues, digital exploration sales and offshore drilling in Brazil. Europe and Africa revenues declined 3% to $2.39 billion, while Middle East and Asia revenues fell 16% to $2.57 billion.

Digital Momentum Lifts SLB Results

Digital revenues increased 18% year over year to $697 million from $591 million in the year-ago quarter. Growth was driven by stronger Digital Exploration sales in Brazil and Indonesia, and wider adoption of Digital Operations. Lower sales of permanent licenses caused a minor dip in Platforms and Applications, which was slightly offset by higher SaaS-based revenues.

The segment's pretax operating income increased 27% year over year to $194 million. Pretax operating margin expanded 187 basis points to 27.8%, supported by exploration data license sales and improved profitability in Digital Operations and Platforms and Applications.

SLB Core Segments Face Uneven Trends

Reservoir Performance revenues declined 8% year over year to $1.56 billion from $1.69 billion recorded in the year-ago quarter, as lower evaluation, stimulation and intervention activity in the Middle East offset stronger activity in Europe and Africa, and Asia. Pretax operating income fell 26% to $232 million.

Well Construction revenues decreased 7% year over year to $2.74 billion from $2.96 billion recorded a year ago. Pretax operating income dropped 24% to $417 million. Middle East disruptions remained the main pressure, partly offset by increased offshore drilling in Latin America and improved U.S. land activity.

Production Systems Strengthens SLB's Quarter

Production Systems revenues increased 29% year over year to $3.77 billion from $2.93 billion. The ChampionX production chemicals and artificial lift businesses contributed $865 million. Excluding the acquisition, segment revenues declined 1% year over year.

Pretax operating income increased 19% to $586 million, while margin contracted 120 basis points year over year to 15.5%. Margin shrank due to weak results in surface production systems and completions, but profit from ChampionX’s production chemical and lift businesses partially offset the decline.

SLB Cash Flow & Capital Returns Improve

Cash flow from operations was $1.36 billion in the second quarter, while free cash flow totaled $716 million. SLB ended June with $4.07 billion in cash and short-term investments and $11.14 billion in long-term debt.

The company repurchased 12 million shares for $648 million during the quarter. Its board approved a quarterly cash dividend of 29.5 cents per share, payable Oct. 8, 2026, to shareholders of record as of Sept. 2.

Data Center Growth & SLB's Outlook

Data Center Solutions revenues reached $186 million, increasing 80% year over year. First-half revenues increased 63% to $327 million. Management expects the business to exceed a $1 billion annualized revenue run rate by year-end. SLB expects Data Center Solutions to surpass a $2 billion annualized revenue run rate exiting 2027.

The company maintained its 2026 capital investment guidance at approximately $2.5 billion, covering capital expenditures, exploration data costs and Asset Performance Solutions investments.

SLB’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

SLB currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks from the energy sector that have yet to release their second-quarter 2026 earnings are Cheniere Energy, Inc. LNG, TechnipFMC plc FTI and NOV Inc. NOV. LNG sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while NOV and FTI carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each, at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 stocks here.

Houston, TX-based Cheniere Energy is primarily engaged in the liquefied natural gas business. LNG owns and operates major liquefaction and export facilities on the U.S. Gulf Coast, including the Sabine Pass and Corpus Christi terminals.The company is involved in liquefied natural gas and natural gas marketing. With growing demand for cleaner energy, LNG is well-positioned to meet this need through its liquefaction and export facilities. Cheniere Energy is scheduled to release second-quarter 2026 earnings on Aug. 6, 2026.

TechnipFMC provides advanced technologies, products and services for subsea, surface and onshore/offshore energy projects. As global oil and gas demand is expected to grow, the company is leveraging its iEPCI Subsea, iComplete Integrated System, Subsea Studio and record backlog of more than $16.5 billion as of March-end 2026 to drive future growth. FTI is scheduled to release second-quarter 2026 earnings on July 30, 2026.

Houston, TX-based NOV is a global leader in the design, manufacture and sale of advanced equipment and components used in the oil and gas drilling, production, and renewable energy sectors. By leveraging its extensive proprietary technology portfolio, the company is well-positioned to reduce marginal costs and capitalize on the growing demand for oil and gas in the coming years. NOV is scheduled to release second-quarter 2026 earnings on July 28, 2026.

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