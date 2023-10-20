SLB profit beats on strength in global drilling activity

Updates with details on the results in paragraph 2 - 6

Oct 20 (Reuters) - SLB SLB.Nbeat estimates for quarterly profit on Friday as resilient offshore and overseas drilling activity boosted demand for its equipment.

Oil and gas companies are reinvesting their windfall from the disruption in the oil market caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine in the hunt for new offshore and international sources, helping oilfield services firms.

Higher oil prices also encouraged drilling as Brent crude LCOc1 rose around 28% in the July-September quarter after Russia and Saudi Arabia extended output cuts.

International revenue rose 12% to $6.6 billion in the reported quarter and revenue from North American climbed 6% to $1.6 billion.

The results were "driven by sustained growth in the international markets, where we posted our ninth consecutive quarter of double-digit year-on-year growth," CEO Olivier Le Peuch said in a statement.

The company, formerly called Schlumberger, reported net income, excluding items, of 78 cents per share, for the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with average analysts' estimate of 77 cents per share, according to LSEG data.

