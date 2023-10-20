News & Insights

SLB profit beats on strength in global drilling activity

Credit: REUTERS/Richard Carson

October 20, 2023 — 06:53 am EDT

Written by Arunima Kumar for Reuters ->

Oct 20 (Reuters) - SLB SLB.Nbeat analysts' estimates for quarterly profit on Friday as resilient offshore and international drilling activity boosted demand for its equipment.

The company, formerly called Schlumberger, reported net income, excluding items, of 78 cents per share, for the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with average analysts' estimate of 77 cents per share, according to LSEG data.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Arunima.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Aru_Kumar94 ;))

