SLB price target lowered to $61 from $63 at Barclays

Barclays lowered the firm’s price target on SLB (SLB) to $61 from $63 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. SLB once again hit its targets with a standout quarter from digital, but the focus was on the slowing spending cycle in 2025, which revised numbers lower, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
