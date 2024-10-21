SLB price target lowered to $61 from $63 at Barclays

Barclays lowered the firm’s price target on SLB (SLB) to $61 from $63 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. SLB once again hit its targets with a standout quarter from digital, but the focus was on the slowing spending cycle in 2025, which revised numbers lower, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

