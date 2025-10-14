SLB Poised to Report Q3 Earnings: Here's What You Need to Know

SLB SLB is set to report third-quarter 2025 results on Oct. 17, before the opening bell.

In the last reported quarter, its adjusted earnings of 74 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 73 cents, primarily attributed to international growth, strong digital revenues and rising demand for production systems.

It missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in one of the trailing four quarters and beat thrice, delivering an average surprise of 0.51%. This is depicted in the graph below:

Schlumberger Limited Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Schlumberger Limited price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Schlumberger Limited Quote

Estimate Trend for SLB

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings per share of 67 cents has remained unchanged in the past seven days. The estimated figure indicates a 24.7% decline from the prior-year reported number.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues of $8.9 billion indicates a 2.4% decrease from the year-ago recorded figure.

Factors to Consider for SLB

Per data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (“EIA”), the average spot prices for Cushing, OK, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for July, August and September were $68.39, $64.86 and $63.96 per barrel, respectively. However, the pricing environment was more favorable in the prior-year comparable months, with average prices of $81.80, $76.68 and $70.24 per barrel, respectively.

Since the pricing scenario for the commodity in the third quarter of 2025 was less favorable than a year ago, demand for SLB's oilfield services is likely to have softened in the September quarter.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not indicate an earnings beat for SLB this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you will see below.

Earnings ESP: SLB has an Earnings ESP of -2.82%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: SLB currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Stocks to Consider

Here are some stocks that you may want to consider, as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.

BP BP is an integrated energy company. It currently has an Earnings ESP of +4.27% and a Zacks Rank #3.

BP is scheduled to release third-quarter 2025 earnings on Nov. 4. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BP’s earnings is pegged at 70 cents per share, indicating a 15.7% decrease from the prior-year reported figure.

Viper Energy, Inc. VNOM currently has an Earnings ESP of +15.15% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

VNOM is set to release third-quarter 2025 earnings on Nov. 3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VNOM’s earnings is pegged at 33 cents per share, indicating a 33% decline from the prior-year reported figure.

Eni SpA E currently has an Earnings ESP of +6.05% and a Zacks Rank #2.

Eni is set to release third-quarter 2025 earnings on Oct. 24. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for E’s earnings is pegged at 72 cents per share, which indicates a decrease of 16.3% from the prior-year reported figure.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

BP p.l.c. (BP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Schlumberger Limited (SLB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Eni SpA (E) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Viper Energy Inc. (VNOM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.