SLB Partners With Geminus AI for Oil & Gas Hybrid Models

SLB SLB entered an investment and technology partnership with Geminus AI, marking a significant leap in the realm of artificial intelligence (AI) applications for oil and gas operations.

Per the terms of the alliance, SLB, a prominent player in the energy sector, gains exclusive rights to leverage Geminus AI’s innovative model builder. The unique feature of the Geminus model builder is that it combines physics-based methods with process data to create accurate AI models.

What makes these models special is that they can be used widely, making them a quicker and more cost-effective option than usual AI methods. This breakthrough in technology is promising for making the industry more cost-effective and efficient.

SLB’s investment in working with Geminus AI is ready to bring about a significant improvement in how operations perform in different areas, from pipelines to facilities.

This feature allows customers to make hybrid models of their operating assets and optimize them in real-time for various results. The models can be adjusted in real-time, providing solutions to reduce costs, increase productivity and minimize carbon emissions.

With this partnership, SLB is set to introduce the first-ever AI model builder for oil and gas operations that is informed by physics. The main goal of this partnership has many aspects. SLB wants to improve how operations work, make economic processes more efficient, and enhance the overall effectiveness of oil and gas facilities.

Geminus AI’s platform is a forward-looking method, guiding the industry into a future marked by innovation and increased efficiency. As the energy sector embraces the possibilities of AI and physics-based modeling, this collaboration puts SLB at the forefront of significant advancements in oil and gas operations. The partnership is anticipated to greatly improve how SLB’s customers operate.

