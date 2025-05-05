SLB OneSubsea And Subsea7 Win EPCI Contract From BP For Trinidad Project

Markets
(RTTNews) - Schlumberger Limited (SLB), Monday announced that its joint venture, SLB OneSubsea, along with Subsea7, has secured a major EPCI or engineering, procurement, construction and installation contract from bp for the Ginger project offshore Trinidad and Tobago.

The collaboration emphasizes early engagement, transparency, and a novel commercial model aimed at optimizing performance and value across project lifecycles.

SLB OneSubsea will provide four subsea trees and the region's first high-integrity pressure protection system manifold, enhancing safety and efficiency. Subsea7 will handle the production flowline and subsea tie-ins.

Executives from SLB and Subsea7 highlighted the project as a key step in transforming subsea operations and lowering overall costs through strategic collaboration.

SLB is currently trading at $34.12. down $0.61 or 1.77 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

