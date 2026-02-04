SLB N.V. (BIT:1SLB) Price Target Increased by 14.22% to 46.90

The average one-year price target for SLB N.V. (BIT:1SLB) has been revised to €46.90 / share. This is an increase of 14.22% from the prior estimate of €41.07 dated January 13, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €35.33 to a high of €54.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.10% from the latest reported closing price of €40.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,250 funds or institutions reporting positions in SLB N.V.. This is an decrease of 189 owner(s) or 7.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1SLB is 0.32%, an increase of 1.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.93% to 1,430,174K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 59,442K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 81,598K shares , representing a decrease of 37.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1SLB by 30.04% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 52,548K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 47,186K shares , representing an increase of 10.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1SLB by 4.52% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 43,736K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,895K shares , representing an increase of 1.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1SLB by 26.44% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 38,606K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,925K shares , representing a decrease of 0.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1SLB by 28.75% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 33,330K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,278K shares , representing an increase of 9.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1SLB by 1.88% over the last quarter.

