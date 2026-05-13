SLB N.V. (BIT:1SLB) Price Target Increased by 10.26% to 52.56

The average one-year price target for SLB N.V. (BIT:1SLB) has been revised to €52.56 / share. This is an increase of 10.26% from the prior estimate of €47.67 dated April 27, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €36.46 to a high of €62.59 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.67% from the latest reported closing price of €47.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,693 funds or institutions reporting positions in SLB N.V.. This is an decrease of 576 owner(s) or 25.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1SLB is 0.26%, an increase of 20.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.14% to 1,498,669K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Capital Management holds 97,192K shares representing 6.50% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 74,610K shares representing 4.99% ownership of the company.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 54,006K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 52,548K shares , representing an increase of 2.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1SLB by 11.71% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 53,952K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 59,442K shares , representing a decrease of 10.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1SLB by 48.00% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 47,739K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,374K shares , representing an increase of 51.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1SLB by 174.35% over the last quarter.

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