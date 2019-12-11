SLB Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $38.03, changing hands as high as $38.27 per share. Schlumberger Ltd shares are currently trading up about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SLB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SLB's low point in its 52 week range is $30.65 per share, with $48.88 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $38.19.

