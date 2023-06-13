SLB Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $48.74, changing hands as high as $49.09 per share. Schlumberger Ltd shares are currently trading up about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SLB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SLB's low point in its 52 week range is $30.65 per share, with $62.78 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $48.67. The SLB DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

