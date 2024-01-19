SLB kicks off oilfield services earnings with fourth-quarter profit beat

Adds details on the results

Jan 19 (Reuters) - SLB SLB.N beat analysts' estimates for quarterly profit on Friday as resilient offshore and overseas drilling activity buoyed demand for its oilfield services and equipment.

Energy firms reinvested record profits generated in 2022 to boost production and find new deposits offshore and in international markets, fueling demand for services such as drilling, well construction and completion offered by SLB.

International rig count, an indicator of future production, stood at 948 on average in 2023, 11.4% higher than the previous year, while U.S. rig count fell 4.4% to 689, according to Baker Hughes data.

Revenue from International rose 18% to $7.29 billion in the reported quarter while North America remained flat.

The company, formerly called Schlumberger, reported net income, excluding charges and credits, of 86 cents per share, for the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with analysts' average estimate of 84 cents per share, according to LSEG data.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Arunima.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Aru_Kumar94 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.