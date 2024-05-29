SLB JV Secures Major Contract for Troll Phase 3 Project

SLB OneSubsea, a collaboration between SLB SLB, Aker Solutions and Subsea7, has been awarded a significant contract by Equinor ASA EQNR for the second stage of Phase 3 of the North Sea Troll project.

The joint venture, headquartered in Oslo and Houston, continues to strengthen its position as a key supplier to Equinor.

The Troll field, located in the northern North Sea, is undergoing an expansion, with an eight-well project tied back to the Troll A Condeep platform. The latest contract from Equinor builds on a collaborative frame agreement established in 2017, highlighting SLB OneSubsea's role in the project.

The scope of the contract includes the provision of nine standard NCS2017+ vertical trees, wellheads, tubing hangers, subsea control modules and other essential equipment. Additionally, it encompasses topside control integration and two umbilicals.

The contract follows a substantial $1.13-billion investment by Equinor and its partners to enhance the Troll gas field’s infrastructure. The upgrade is expected to expedite the production of approximately 55 billion standard cubic meters of gas, with a peak annual output projected to reach seven billion cubic meters.

Equinor operates the Troll field with a 30.58% ownership interest. SLB OneSubsea expressed its appreciation for the long-standing relationship with Equinor, emphasizing the importance of the frame agreement in fostering joint value creation and supporting transparency, teamwork and collaborative solutions to maximize value from NCS projects.

In related news, SLB OneSubsea and Subsea7 recently secured an integrated engineering, procurement, construction and installation contract from OKEA ASA for the development of the Bestla project in the North Sea. SLB OneSubsea will deliver the subsea production system, which includes two subsea trees, a two-slot template, an umbilical and a control system, whereas Subsea7 will handle the installation of the subsea production system, design and installation of the flowline systems, spools, protection measures and rock installation.

This series of contracts underlines SLB OneSubsea's strategic importance in the North Sea region and its ability to deliver comprehensive solutions for major offshore projects.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.