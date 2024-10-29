SLB joint venture awarded contract by BP for a subsea boosting system

SLB (SLB) announced the award of a contract by BP (BP) to its OneSubsea joint venture for a subsea boosting system in the greenfield development of the Kaskida project in the deepwater U.S. Gulf of Mexico. This award marks the latest milestone in the long-standing relationship between SLB OneSubsea and bp and is the first engineering, procurement and construction contract for a subsea boosting system between the two companies. The project scope includes a supplier-led, high-pressure subsea pump solution complete with an integrated power and controls umbilical, as well as associated topside equipment.

