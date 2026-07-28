SLB Growth Outlook Hinges on Offshore, Digital and Production Gains

SLB SLB is leaning more heavily on three growth engines as the oilfield services cycle resets: international and offshore activity, digital adoption and a broader production-focused portfolio.

Those drivers give the company a clearer path into 2027, but the near-term setup is uneven. Middle East disruption, weaker year-over-year earnings and elevated net debt continue to weigh on the outlook.

SLB’s Offshore Scale Supports the Next Upcycle

Energy security, reserve replacement and supply diversification are supporting upstream investment across both short- and long-cycle markets. SLB expects final investment decisions for long-cycle projects to rise about 30% year over year in 2026, led by deepwater activity and higher exploration spending.

That matters because SLB has broad exposure to exploration, deepwater development, production and recovery. Excluding the Middle East, second-quarter revenues increased sequentially across all divisions, helped by higher offshore activity in Brazil, Guyana, Mexico, Scandinavia and Nigeria.

Halliburton Company HAL remains a key oilfield services peer for investors tracking drilling and completion activity. Baker Hughes Company BKR is also relevant to the broader energy technology and services discussion, particularly where upstream activity intersects with infrastructure and equipment demand.

Digital Growth Expands SLB’s Margin Opportunity

Digital was one of SLB’s clearest bright spots in the second quarter. Segment revenues increased 18% year over year to $697 million, while pretax operating income rose 27% to $194 million.

The margin story was stronger than the revenue gain. Digital pretax operating margin expanded 187 basis points year over year to 27.8%, supported by exploration data licenses and transfer fees, improved profitability in Digital Operations and better performance in Platforms & Applications.

SLB also benefited from rising software-as-a-service-based revenues, even as perpetual license sales declined. Annualized recurring revenue for the Digital division reached $1.04 billion as of June 30, 2026, up 15% year over year, giving the business a more durable revenue base.

SLB Adds Production Depth Through ChampionX

ChampionX expands SLB’s reach in production chemicals, artificial lift and technologies tied to recovery and asset-life extension. That aligns with customer priorities around improving production from existing assets rather than only developing new resources.

Production Systems revenues increased 29% year over year to $3.77 billion in the second quarter. Still, the headline gain needs context. ChampionX contributed $865 million of Production Systems revenues, and excluding the acquisition impact, Production Systems revenues declined 1% year over year.

Sequentially, the division showed better operating traction. Revenues rose 7%, while adjusted EBITDA increased 14%, helped by OneSubsea activity and higher sales of artificial lift, valves, surface production systems and completions.

Middle East Risks Cloud SLB’s Near-Term Outlook

The Middle East remains the largest near-term uncertainty. Middle East revenues fell 13% sequentially to $1.66 billion in the second quarter as conflict-related disruption constrained activity.

Reservoir Performance and Well Construction absorbed much of the pressure. Reservoir Performance revenues declined 2% sequentially, while Well Construction revenues also fell 2%, with the Middle East disruption partly offset by stronger activity elsewhere.

Management’s third-quarter base case assumes gradual remobilization. A renewed escalation that keeps Middle East revenues flat could lower third-quarter revenues by about $150 million and adjusted EBITDA by about $75 million relative to the base case.

SLB’s Earnings Surprise Record Adds Support

SLB has exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the past four quarters, delivering an average earnings surprise of 4.94%. Such consistent earnings outperformance highlights the company's operational strength despite the cyclical nature of the energy industry.

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SLB’s Signals Point to a Cautious Setup

SLB’s growth case is visible, but the stock’s current setup remains cautious. Offshore momentum, digital expansion and ChampionX-related production depth are offset by earnings sensitivity, Middle East uncertainty and net debt of $8.7 billion.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), which signals a weak short-term earnings outlook. SLB has a Value Score of B, showing relative valuation appeal, but that is not reinforced by its Growth Score of D or Momentum Score of F.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The composite VGM Score of C indicates a mixed profile across value, growth, and momentum characteristics. For now, SLB’s longer-cycle opportunities remain meaningful, but the Zacks Rank and weaker style-score mix argue for caution until earnings growth and momentum improve.

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SLB Limited (SLB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.