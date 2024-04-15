News & Insights

SLB Gets Contracts For Petrobras' Buzios Field - Quick Facts

April 15, 2024 — 09:13 am EDT

(RTTNews) - SLB (SLB) said it has been awarded three contracts by Petrobras (PBR) for completion hardware and services for up to 35 subsea wells in the development of Petrobras' offshore Buzios Wave II oilfield. The scope of the contract includes SLB's full bore electric interval control valves and electric subsurface safety valves.

Steve Gassen, President of Production Systems, SLB, said: "This contract award represents a critical milestone on Petrobras' journey to digitally integrated offshore electric production systems. It will improve efficiency and deploy innovative technologies in Brazil."

