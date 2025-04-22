SLB Gears Up to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

SLB SLB is set to report first-quarter 2025 results on April 25, before the opening bell.

In the last reported quarter, its adjusted earnings of 92 cents per share (excluding charges and credits) beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 90 cents, mainly driven by broad-based earnings growth and margin expansion, especially in the Middle East and Asia. (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)

SLB’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 1.8%. This is depicted in the graph below:

Schlumberger Limited Price and EPS Surprise

SLB’s Estimate Trend

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings per share of 74 cents has witnessed one downward revision and no upward revision in the past 30 days. The estimated figure suggests a decline of 1.3% from the prior-year reported number.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues of $8.6 billion indicates a 1.2% decrease from the year-ago recorded figure.

Factors to Consider Ahead of SLB’s Q1 Earnings

SLB is a leading oilfield service provider to upstream companies across the world. Per the data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration, crude prices have remained favorable for exploration and production activities in the first quarter of 2025. In the first quarter, West Texas Intermediate spot prices for January, February and March of this year were $75.74, $71.53 and $68.24 per barrel, respectively.

The favorable crude pricing environment is expected to encourage the growth of upstream investments, which is likely to have increased the demand for SLB’s services, particularly those related to reservoir optimization and well construction. According to Baker Hughes’ rig count data, while drilling activity may have been subdued in the North American land market in the first quarter, international drilling activity has shown a modest uptick, particularly in the Middle East. This is anticipated to have aided SLB’s earnings.

Increased spending on exploration and production activities alongside a strong focus on global energy security are expected to have positively impacted SLB’s profitability in the to-be-reported quarter.

These factors are anticipated to have supported demand and pricing dynamics, potentially aiding SLB’s quarterly performance.

Earnings Whispers for SLB Stock

Our proven model indicates an earnings beat for SLB this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is exactly the case here, as you can see below.

SLB’s Earnings ESP: SLB has an Earnings ESP of +0.20%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

SLB’s Zacks Rank: SLB currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Other Stocks to Consider

Antero Resources Corporation AR has an Earnings ESP of +6.35% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Antero Resources is scheduled to release first-quarter 2025 earnings on April 30. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AR’s earnings is pegged at 85 cents per share, implying 1,114.29% year-over-year growth.

Helmerich & Payne Inc. HP has an Earnings ESP of +7.31% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

Helmerich & Payne is set to release first-quarter 2025 earnings on May 7. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HP’s earnings is pegged at 65 cents per share, indicating a 24.42% decline year over year.

Comstock Resources, Inc. CRK has an Earnings ESP of +22.33% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

Comstock Resources is scheduled to release first-quarter earnings on April 30. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRK’s earnings is pegged at 15 cents per share, which indicates a 600% year-over-year improvement.

