SLB Expands Digital Reach With New AI Marketplace Platform

SLB N.V. SLB announced the launch of the SLB Digital Marketplace, a new platform designed to help energy companies quickly discover, deploy and integrate artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, digital applications,domain models, skills,data connectors and tools within their existing operating environments.

The marketplace supports SLB's digital transformation strategy by establishing an open ecosystem in which customers, developers, independent software vendors (ISVs) and partners can access certified digital solutions through a single platform.

The initiative strengthens SLB's position as a leading provider of digital technologies to the energy industry. The marketplace currently offers around 200 digital products, including Tela AI skills, agents, plugins, foundation models, data connectors, Delfi and Lumi SaaS applications, and workflow extensions from SLB and more than 30 partners. By expanding its digital ecosystem, SLB is expected to drive greater adoption of its Delfi, Lumi and Tela platforms, thereby expanding its revenue streams beyond traditional oilfield services.

The launch aligns with the energy sector's growing shift toward agentic AI to automate complex tasks and drive better decisions. By providing customers with secure, interoperable and certified AI solutions, SLB is positioning itself at the center of the industry's digital evolution. The platform’s open ecosystem encourages innovation, enabling SLB to expand its offerings.

The Digital Marketplace enhances customer value by reducing deployment times, improving workflow efficiency and enabling easier access to advanced AI capabilities. For SLB, broader ecosystem participation is expected to deepen customer relationships and support long-term margin expansion through higher-value software and digital services.

SLB currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The business models of SLB and other players that provide equipment and services to energy producers are dependent on capital spending by the upstream players. Weatherford International plc WFRD, which provides equipment and services to energy companies, is benefiting asupstream players such as Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. VIST and Ecopetrol S.A. EC are enjoying a favorable pricing environment, with West Texas Intermediate (“WTI”) crude oil prices trading above the $75-per-barrel mark, according to oilprice.com.

VIST and EC currently carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each, while WFRD sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Operating across 75 countries, Weatherford International delivers comprehensive equipment and digital solutions to support oil and natural gas wells throughout their entire lifecycle. Continuing its global expansion, WFRD recently secured a five-year contract from a major operator to deploy Artificial Lift and Digital Solutions in Oman.

Argentina-based operator Vista has around 257,000 net acres in the prolific Vaca Muerta basin. In the first quarter of 2026, VIST recorded total production of 134,741 barrels of oil equivalent per day (Boe/d), up 67% year over year. Driven by this strong performance, Vista raised its full-year production guidance from 140,000 Boe/d to 143,000 Boe/d.

Operating across the hydrocarbon value chain, Ecopetrol serves as Colombia’s leading integrated energy company. EC anticipates achieving production of 730,000–740,000 Boe/d in 2026 and plans to maintain this output between 700,000 and 750,000 Boe/d through 2040.

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SLB Limited (SLB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. - Sponsored ADR (VIST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Weatherford International PLC (WFRD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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