SLB Ex-Dividend Reminder - 2/11/20

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/11/20, Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.50, payable on 4/9/20. As a percentage of SLB's recent stock price of $34.15, this dividend works out to approximately 1.46%, so look for shares of Schlumberger Ltd to trade 1.46% lower — all else being equal — when SLB shares open for trading on 2/11/20.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from SLB is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 5.86% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of SLB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SLB's low point in its 52 week range is $30.65 per share, with $48.88 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $34.10.

In Friday trading, Schlumberger Ltd shares are currently down about 1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.