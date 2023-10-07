SLB (EPA:SLB) Price Target Increased by 8.89% to 66.62

The average one-year price target for SLB (EPA:SLB) has been revised to 66.62 / share. This is an increase of 8.89% from the prior estimate of 61.18 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 48.16 to a high of 78.69 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 23.42% from the latest reported closing price of 53.98 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2426 funds or institutions reporting positions in SLB. This is a decrease of 30 owner(s) or 1.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SLB is 0.51%, a decrease of 4.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.49% to 1,336,307K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 44,449K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 44,211K shares, representing an increase of 0.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLB by 7.20% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 43,080K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,195K shares, representing an increase of 46.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLB by 72.90% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 34,277K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,159K shares, representing a decrease of 11.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLB by 509.07% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 33,934K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,139K shares, representing an increase of 2.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLB by 7.22% over the last quarter.

GQG Partners holds 33,594K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,318K shares, representing an increase of 15.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLB by 4.30% over the last quarter.

