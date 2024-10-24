SLB Development Ltd. Approves 2024 Financial Statements

SLB Development Ltd. (SG:1J0) has released an update.

SLB Development Ltd. recently held its Annual General Meeting, where the company’s Directors’ Statement and Audited Financial Statements for the fiscal year ending May 31, 2024, were approved. The meeting was conducted efficiently with electronic polling, ensuring a smooth process. Shareholders participated actively, highlighting the company’s commitment to transparency and engagement.

