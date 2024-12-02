News & Insights

SLB completes commercial-scale carbon capture plant at cement facility

December 02, 2024 — 05:35 pm EST

December 02, 2024 — 05:35 pm EST

SLB (SLB) Capturi has reached a significant milestone of mechanical completion of the carbon capture plant at Heidelberg Materials’ cement facility in Brevik, Norway. With the full-scale carbon capture plant now complete, including the carbon capture system, compression system, heat integration system, intermediate storage, and loadout facilities, the plant is now ready for testing and commissioning. When operational, this world-first commercial-scale carbon capture plant at a cement facility will enable production of net zero cement, without compromising on the product strength or quality. “Reaching this milestone is a testament to the power of working together and the collective determination to make a positive climate impact,” said Egil Fagerland, CEO, SLB Capturi. “We look forward to continuing these collaborative efforts as we move toward the commissioning and operational phases of the project. The Brevik CCS plant sets a precedent for future carbon capture initiatives, where learnings and insights from this groundbreaking project enable others to follow.”

