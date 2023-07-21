SLB beats profit estimates as oil drilling demand rebounds

Updates with details on the results in paragraph 2 and 3

July 21 (Reuters) - SLB SLB.N beat analysts' estimates for quarterly profit on Friday as a rebound in offshore and international drilling activity boosted demand for its equipment, wrapping up upbeat earnings from the world's top oilfield services providers.

Oil and gas companies, who rely on the service providers like SLB, for drilling and formation evaluation, well construction and completion services, are reinvesting record profits generated after Russia's invasion of Ukraine disrupted the crude market to intensify the hunt for new deposits.

International revenue rose 21% to $6.3 billion in the quarter while revenue from North American climbed 14% to $1.7 billion.

The company, formerly called Schlumberger, reported a net income, excluding items, of 72 cents per share, for the three months ended June 30, compared with analysts' average estimate of 71 cents per share, according to Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

