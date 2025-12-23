Markets
SLB

SLB Bags 5-Year Contract From Aramco To Unlock Saudi Arabia's Unconventional Gas Fields

December 23, 2025 — 09:45 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - SLB N.V. (SLB), Tuesday announced that it has been awarded a contract by Aramco, Saudi Arabia's state-owned, integrated energy and chemicals company, to provide stimulation services for its unconventional gas fields.

The five-year contract includes advanced stimulation, well intervention, frac automation, and digital solutions, which could potentially unlock Saudi Arabia's unconventional gas resources.

Steve Gassen, executive vice president, Geographies, SLB, noted, "With world-class technology, deep local expertise, and a proven track record in safety and service quality, SLB is well positioned to deliver tailored solutions that could help redefine operational performance in the development of Saudi Arabia's unconventional resources."

Currently, SLB is trading at $38.47, up 0.26 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SLB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.