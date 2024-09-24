SLB and AWS Partner to Boost Digital and Low-Carbon Innovation

At the 2024 SLB Digital Forum in Monaco, SLB SLB announced an extended partnership with Amazon Web Services (“AWS”), an Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN company, to expand access to its Delfi digital platform and explore new pathways to deploy low-carbon technologies in the energy industry. The strategic collaboration promises to further digital transformation efforts within the sector while aligning with broader environmental goals.

During the Plenary Keynote at the event, AWS CEO Matt Garman shared details of the collaboration, emphasizing the integration of key SLB technologies into AWS. The partnership will enable SLB’s industry-leading subsurface software, Petrel, and wellbore software, Techlog, to be accessible on AWS, starting in 2024. These tools are critical for subsurface exploration and wellbore data analysis, helping energy companies improve efficiency and make more informed decisions by leveraging the cloud.

SLB also launched its Lumi data and AI platform during the forum, which will be compatible with Energy Data Insights from AWS. This broadens the collaboration's scope, facilitating better management of complex energy datasets and unlocking the potential of artificial intelligence for decision-making.

SLB highlighted the importance of digital innovation in addressing the energy industry's challenges. Through this partnership, the company will provide AWS cloud customers with its industry-leading software to optimize the energy systems of today and those of the future.

A crucial aspect of the partnership is its focus on low-carbon technologies. Amazon and SLB have signed a multi-year strategic framework agreement centered on exploring solutions that could support the industry's transition toward more sustainable energy systems. This partnership is aligned with Amazon's broader goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions.

With the combined strengths of SLB’s digital platforms and AWS’ cloud technology, this extended partnership is set to deliver substantial benefits, driving both digital transformation and environmental sustainability within the global energy sector.

This expanded partnership between SLB and AWS signals a pivotal shift for the energy sector. As cloud technologies, AI and data-driven solutions become integral to energy systems, the collaboration between these industry leaders marks an important step toward a future where digital and low-carbon technologies coexist to transform energy infrastructure and operations.

SLB’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

SLB currently carries a Zack Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors interested in the energy sector may look at some better-ranked companies mentioned below. Both companies presently carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

TechnipFMC plc FTI is a leading manufacturer and supplier of products, services and fully integrated technology solutions for the energy industry, with a focus on the subsea segment in offshore basins worldwide. FTI’s growing backlog ensures strong revenue visibility and supports margin improvements.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FTI’s 2024 EPS is pegged at $1.34. The company has a Value Score of B and a Growth Score of A. It has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2025 in the past 30 days.

Core Laboratories Inc. CLB, an oilfield services company, has a deep portfolio of sophisticated, proprietary products and services that positions it to take advantage of the growing maturity of the global hydrocarbon reserve base. CLB’s expanding international upstream projects indicate a positive trajectory for revenues and profitability, especially as oil demand continues to rise globally.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CLB’s 2024 EPS is pegged at 95 cents. The company has a Value and Growth Score of B. It has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2024 and 2025 in the past 30 days.

