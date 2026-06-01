SLB About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/3/26, SLB Ltd (Symbol: SLB) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.295, payable on 7/9/26. As a percentage of SLB's recent stock price of $54.28, this dividend works out to approximately 0.54%, so look for shares of SLB Ltd to trade 0.54% lower — all else being equal — when SLB shares open for trading on 6/3/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from SLB is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.17% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of SLB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SLB's low point in its 52 week range is $31.64 per share, with $58.8199 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $54.42.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, SLB makes up 23.45% of the iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (Symbol: IEZ) which is trading lower by about 0.2% on the day Monday. (see other ETFs holding SLB).

In Monday trading, SLB Ltd shares are currently down about 0.5% on the day.

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Further SLB Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.