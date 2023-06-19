Slattery named Heart Aero's non-exec chairman, maintains GE role

PARIS, June 19 (Reuters) - Swedish electric airplane maker Heart Aerospace said on Monday it had appointed John Slattery as its non-executive chairman, and that the former Embraer chief would continue to serve as chief commercial officer at GE Aerospace.

The Swedish startup is developing the ES-30 regional electric airplane, part of a drive towards zero emissions for regional aviation being showcased at this week's Paris Airshow.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Kim Coghill)

