Slate Office: A Struggling Office REIT

Slate Office REIT (SOT.UN) is a small-cap REIT that owns and operates office real estate in North America. It has a portfolio consisting of 32 properties across Canada and two in the U.S.

The tenant base contains credit-rated and government tenants that make up 60% of the portfolio. Total asset value of its portfolio is $1.7 billion, with 6.9 million of square feet. I am neutral on Slate. (See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks)

Top tenants include SNC-Lavalin (SNC) which makes up 7.2% of annual base rent, CIBC (CM) at 7.1%, Bell (BCE) at 7%, the Canadian government at 5.5%, and Thales at 3.5%. In terms of geographic distribution, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Illinois make up 4%, 44%, 33%, and 19% of GLA (Gross Leasable Area), respectively.

Inability to Weather the Pandemic

Slate Office has not been able to handle the pandemic as well as its peers due to the tenant base. Core FFO (Funds From Operations) fell roughly 11% when compared to 2019 and 2020.

Distributions were also cut by about 13%. NOI (Net Operating Income) fell by around 11%, revenue by around 15%, AFFO (Adjusted Funds From Operations) by 10%, and occupancy went from 87.1% to 84.2%.

The dramatic fall in all these metrics demonstrates Slate Office’s inability to perform during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company lacks a strong tenant base required to maintain its most important metrics.

Office Real Estate Losing its Appeal

Since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, lockdowns have forced employees to embrace working from home. This has had broad negative implications for the trust.

Overall vacancy rates in Canada are at 15.7%, with poor performance across the VECTOM cities. Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary, Toronto, Ottawa, and Montreal are at 7.4%, 21.4%, 30.4%, 13.7%, 9.7%, and 14.7% vacancy rates, respectively. The amount of office under construction between Q2 and Q3 in 2021 fell by 715,286 square feet, indicating that developers are moving away from the asset class.

Slate owns four properties in the Winnipeg market. The office market there has been less than impressive as of late. In Q3 2021, the downtown market specifically recorded 48,000 square feet of negative absorption.

Vacancy in the market reached a high of 14.6%. The suburban office market in Winnipeg had vacancy increase from 10.4% to 11.3%, and experienced 36,000 square feet of negative absorption.

Before the pandemic, net rent psf (per square foot) was around $22, and has now fallen to about $19. In the same timeframe, the national net rent psf increased. Overall vacancy for Winnipeg is now at a high of 13.7%. With a moderate amount of exposure to such a faltering market, this points to Slate’s lower quality portfolio.

More Levered

The real estate investment trust also has a bit more leverage than one would like, especially for a company focused on real estate with the threat of lockdowns still not entirely gone.

The LTV is around 58% and net debt-to-EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation & Amortization) around 12x. These levels of leverage are not extremely unreasonable, but still can be worrisome given the current climate around office real estate.

The Bright Side

It seems for the office versus work-from-home debate, a return to office (or a hybrid environment) is more likely. In August 2020, 69% of surveyed CEOs expected to decrease their office footprints.

In March 2021, with decreases in cases and vaccines being rolled out, that number has dropped to 17%. In addition, office REITs could see a reverse to the de-densification of office space since employers may need more space to support social distancing policies. In 1990, an employee had an average of 425 square feet, compared to just 150 in 2020. In 2025, the expectation is for it to increase by 33% to 200 square feet.

The dividend yield for Slate Office is extremely attractive at 7.7%. With average annual S&P 500 returns at 7% (factoring for inflation), the yield Slate provides is quite alluring.

The stock is also trading at an almost 40% discount to IFRS NAV, if public investors are mispricing the REIT, it could be quite the opportunity. That being said, pre-pandemic, the company traded at around $5.90 and is now at about $5.13. Ergo, by historical standards, it does not show the biggest opportunity for investors.

What Analysts are Saying about SOT.UN Stock

From Wall Street analysts, SOT.UN earns a Hold consensus rating, based on two Hold ratings. Additionally, the average SOT.UN price target of C$5.75 puts the upside potential at 12.1%.

Bottom Line

Slate Office REIT has not been able to perform well throughout the pandemic, with significant drops in important metrics such as NOI, FFO, AFFO, and occupancy.

The overall Canadian office real estate market has also been losing its appeal, as evident by rising vacancy rates and drops in net rent psf.

Not all is bad for the trust, however. The work from home versus office debate is not completely settled, with CEOs globally having reduced expectations for cutting their office space since the beginning of the pandemic.

In addition, the yield is quite attractive as it is higher than average annual returns for the S&P 500 being around the same range after considering inflation.

Disclosure: The author works as a manager at National Bank Financial and at the time of publication had no position in any of the companies discussed in this article.

Disclaimer: The information contained in this article represents the views and opinion of the writer only, and not the views or opinion of TipRanks or its affiliates, and should be considered for informational purposes only. TipRanks makes no warranties about the completeness, accuracy or reliability of such information. Nothing in this article should be taken as a recommendation or solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Nothing in the article constitutes legal, professional, investment and/or financial advice and/or takes into account the specific needs and/or requirements of an individual, nor does any information in the article constitute a comprehensive or complete statement of the matters or subject discussed therein. TipRanks and its affiliates disclaim all liability or responsibility with respect to the content of the article, and any action taken upon the information in the article is at your own and sole risk. The link to this article does not constitute an endorsement or recommendation by TipRanks or its affiliates. Past performance is not indicative of future results, prices or performance.

