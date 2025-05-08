Slash These 8 Bills Before the End of Summer To Stay Ahead of Inflation

If your bills are piling up, it’s time to start negotiating. Inflation won’t help matters, so now is the time to figure out how to lower the cost of many household services that currently cost too much. Some of these services might be more wants than needs, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t fight for them.

Here’s top bills to try to lower before the end of summer, to create more room in your budget.

Cell Phone Service

In 2024, the average monthly cost of a cell phone bill was $141, according to J.D. Power. Having a cell phone might be non-negotiable, but you don’t necessarily need to accept a high monthly rate.

Swapping from a major carrier like AT&T, T-Mobile or Verizon to a smaller service like Mint Mobile or Consumer Cellular can allow you to save nearly $500 per year, according to Consumer Reports. If you’d rather stay with your current carrier, consider trying to bundle your plan or limiting the amount of data you’re currently using.

Cable

As of 2024, the average cost of cable TV was $147 per month, according to Cord Cutters News. If you want to keep traditional cable TV, try calling your provider to negotiate your bill.

It’s best to call customer service a weekday, play hardball — for instance, don’t agree to the first offer — and get the final agreement in writing, according to Consumer Reports.

Internet

Not having internet service at home would be inconvenient or maybe even impossible — for instance, if you work from home. In 2024, the median price of broadband service was $85 per month, according to Consumer Reports.

It’s worth calling your provider to try and negotiate the price. You might also be able to score a lower rate by bundling cable TV and/or phone service with the same company.

Streaming Services

It’s probably not surprising that 42% of people have stopped using a streaming service, but forgot to cancel it, according to Consumer Reports. Avoid falling into this trap by keeping a close inventory of the streamers currently on your payroll.

Lower your streaming costs by subscribing to versions with ads, only subscribing to one or two services at a time or opting for a bundle. For example, you can get a Disney-plus and Hulu Basic bundle for $10.99 per month — down from the regular monthly price of $19.98.

Auto Insurance

Having auto insurance is a must, but overpaying isn’t.

You might be able to your rates by getting quotes from at least three different insurance companies and types of insurance companies, according to the Insurance Information Institute. Other potential ways to save include comparing insurance costs before purchasing a new car, raising your deductible, lowering optional insurance coverage on an older car and bundling different types of insurance.

Gym Membership

Working out is important for your mental and physical health, but there might be ways to pay less for it. For example, your health insurance may offer a gym membership subsidy or you might be able to negotiate a lower rate offered to new members at your current gym.

Home Energy Bills

Lowering home energy bills might be easier than you think. Actions like unplugging certain appliances when not in use, sealing cracks in windows and doorframes with caulk, installing smart thermostats and replacing air filters regularly can make a difference, according to the Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated.

Recurring Charges

If reviewing your credit card statements isn’t working to manage paid apps and subscription boxes, try using a service like TrackMySubs. You’re able to track up to 10 subscriptions for free, ensuring nothing falls off your radar.

