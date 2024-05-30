News & Insights

SLANG Worldwide Reports Mixed Q1 2024 Results

May 30, 2024 — 08:29 am EDT

SLANG Worldwide (TSE:SLNG) has released an update.

SLANG Worldwide Inc., a key player in the cannabis CPG industry, reported a revenue of $7.03 million for Q1 2024, a period marked by strategic diversification and operational efficiencies. Despite facing increased competition and a general decline in their Core Markets, the company saw substantial growth in its e-commerce segment by approximately 45% and a 417% increase in Vermont wholesale year-over-year. Additionally, the company is optimistic about the potential positive impact of the U.S. Department of Justice’s recommendation to reclassify cannabis from Schedule I to Schedule III.

