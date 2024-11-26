SLANG Worldwide Initiates Bankruptcy Proceedings in Canada

SLANG Worldwide (TSE:SLNG) has released an update.
SLANG Worldwide Inc. has announced it is entering bankruptcy proceedings in Canada, resulting in the halting and anticipated delisting of its shares from the Canadian Securities Exchange. The company’s directors have resigned, and B. Riley Farber Inc. has been appointed as the trustee to manage the bankruptcy process.
