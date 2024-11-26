SLANG Worldwide Initiates Bankruptcy Proceedings in Canada

SLANG Worldwide (TSE:SLNG) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

SLANG Worldwide Inc. has announced it is entering bankruptcy proceedings in Canada, resulting in the halting and anticipated delisting of its shares from the Canadian Securities Exchange. The company’s directors have resigned, and B. Riley Farber Inc. has been appointed as the trustee to manage the bankruptcy process.

For further insights into TSE:SLNG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.