Slam Exploration Uncovers Massive Sulphide Zones

Slam Exploration (TSE:SXL) has released an update.
Slam Exploration Ltd. has discovered significant sulphide mineralization in its Goodwin Project, with drilling at the Logan Zone revealing large sulphide zones in two separate holes. This discovery in the Bathurst Mining Camp, New Brunswick, showcases promising potential for future mining endeavors.
