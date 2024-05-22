SLAM Exploration Concludes Financing for Exploration

Slam Exploration (TSE:SXL) has released an update.

SLAM Exploration Ltd. has successfully completed the final tranche of its flow-through private placement, raising a total of $97,500 to fund exploration activities on its Canadian gold, zinc, copper, and nickel projects. Additionally, the company highlights encouraging drilling results from Nine Mile Metals Ltd. on the Wedge project, which was optioned from SLAM, showcasing significant copper equivalent assays. SLAM continues to advance its portfolio, including the Menneval gold project and the promising Jake Lee project near a major gold deposit.

