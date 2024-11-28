Slam Exploration Announces $468,000 Private Placement

Slam Exploration (TSE:SXL) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Slam Exploration Ltd. has announced a private placement offering to raise up to $468,000 through the issuance of non-flow-through and flow-through units. The funds will support corporate purposes and exploration activities at their Goodwin copper-nickel project in New Brunswick. The offering is set to close by December 10, 2024, subject to regulatory approvals.

For further insights into TSE:SXL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.