Slam Exploration Announces $468,000 Private Placement

Slam Exploration (TSE:SXL) has released an update.
Slam Exploration Ltd. has announced a private placement offering to raise up to $468,000 through the issuance of non-flow-through and flow-through units. The funds will support corporate purposes and exploration activities at their Goodwin copper-nickel project in New Brunswick. The offering is set to close by December 10, 2024, subject to regulatory approvals.
