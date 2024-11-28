News & Insights

Slam Exploration Announces $468,000 Private Placement

November 28, 2024 — 04:07 pm EST

Slam Exploration (TSE:SXL) has released an update.

Slam Exploration Ltd. has announced a private placement offering to raise up to $468,000 through the issuance of non-flow-through and flow-through units. The funds will support corporate purposes and exploration activities at their Goodwin copper-nickel project in New Brunswick. The offering is set to close by December 10, 2024, subject to regulatory approvals.

