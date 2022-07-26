Slain Al Jazeera reporter's family meets Blinken to 'demand justice for Shireen'

By Simon Lewis

WASHINGTON, July 26 (Reuters) - The family of slain Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh met U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday to demand justice for the killing of the Al Jazeera reporter during an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank.

U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price told a regular news briefing that Blinken was meeting the family and would reiterate the need for accountability.

Lina Abu Akleh, Shireen Abu Akleh's niece, posted a video on Twitter from outside the State Department saying that she and other family members "are here to demand justice for Shireen.”

Shireen Abu Akleh was killed on May 11 during an Israeli raid in the town of Jenin in the occupied West Bank.

The State Department said this month that Abu Akleh was likely killed by gunfire from Israeli positions but that it was probably unintentional, citing an investigation by the U.S. Security Coordinator.

Her family and Palestinian officials have criticized the U.S. report and maintained she was deliberately targeted. Israel denies this.

"We do understand that sometimes these elements ... run at cross purposes - timeliness and thoroughness - but we want to see an investigation that is both timely, but is also thorough, and that importantly concludes in accountability," Price said when asked if there was a time frame for accountability.

The family had accused the United States of providing impunity for Israel over her killing. They unsuccessfully requested a meeting with President Joe Biden in person during his trip to Israel this month.

"We will pursue accountability for her murder wherever it may take us," said a statement on Twitter from Lina, Shireen's brother Tony and nephew Victor. "Shireen lived to uncover the truth behind every story, and so shall we."

