Slack Technologies (WORK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Slack Technologies (WORK) closed the most recent trading day at $28.60, moving -0.52% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.24%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.61%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.35%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the work messaging service had lost 7.53% over the past month. This has lagged the Business Services sector's gain of 5.05% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.09% in that time.

WORK will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect WORK to post earnings of -$0.03 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 78.57%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $208.33 million, up 43.71% from the year-ago period.

WORK's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.16 per share and revenue of $866.86 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +42.86% and +37.51%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for WORK. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. WORK is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 118, putting it in the top 47% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

