Slack Technologies (WORK) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Slack Technologies (WORK) closed at $31.27 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.35% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.01%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.45%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.78%.

WORK will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect WORK to post earnings of -$0.07 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 73.08%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $186.54 million, up 38.36% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.22 per share and revenue of $851.22 million. These totals would mark changes of +21.43% and +35.02%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for WORK should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.05% lower within the past month. WORK currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

