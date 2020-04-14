Slack Technologies (WORK) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Slack Technologies (WORK) closed at $25.33 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.48% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 3.06% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.39%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 3.95%.

Coming into today, shares of the work messaging service had gained 46.48% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector lost 4.41%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.36%.

WORK will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.07, up 73.08% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $186.54 million, up 38.36% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.21 per share and revenue of $851.22 million. These totals would mark changes of +25% and +35.02%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for WORK should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.04% lower. WORK currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, which puts it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.