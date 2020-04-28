Slack Technologies (WORK) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Slack Technologies (WORK) closed the most recent trading day at $26.88, moving -1.57% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.52%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.4%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the work messaging service had lost 3.19% over the past month. This has lagged the Business Services sector's gain of 8.19% and the S&P 500's gain of 13.35% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from WORK as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect WORK to post earnings of -$0.07 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 73.08%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $186.54 million, up 38.36% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.22 per share and revenue of $851.22 million. These totals would mark changes of +21.43% and +35.02%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for WORK. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.88% lower within the past month. WORK is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.