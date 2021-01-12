Slack says U.S. East Coast customers may be facing trouble loading app

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Slack Technologies Inc WORK.N said on Tuesday its customers on the U.S. East Coast may be experiencing trouble loading its workplace chat app.

The company's team is investigating the problem, which includes issues with loading the quick switcher feature, users and profile details, according to its status page. (https://bit.ly/3sk8Wmo)

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

