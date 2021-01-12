US Markets
Slack says U.S. East Coast customers may be facing trouble loading app

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Slack Technologies Inc said on Tuesday its customers on the U.S. East Coast may be experiencing trouble loading its workplace chat app.

The company's team is investigating the problem, which includes issues with loading the quick switcher feature, users and profile details, according to its status page. (https://bit.ly/3sk8Wmo)

