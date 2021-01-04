US Markets
WORK

Slack outage disrupts remote working for users

Contributor
Chavi Mehta Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Workplace messaging app Slack Technologies Inc said that users were facing connectivity issues with the platform on Monday, disrupting remote working as the new year begins.

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Workplace messaging app Slack Technologies Inc WORK.N said that users were facing connectivity issues with the platform on Monday, disrupting remote working as the new year begins.

As of 10:44 a.m. ET, the company said it was investigating the issue and would follow up in 30 minutes. More than 15,000 users had initially reported issues, as per outage tracking website Downdectector. The messaging app had over 142,000 paid customers at the end of third quarter.

Currently about 4,000 users are still facing issues.

As companies around the world shift to working from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, demand for services provided by Slack and Microsoft Corp's MSFT.O Teams has gained traction as offices conduct meetings remotely.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Chavi.Mehta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WORK MSFT

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular