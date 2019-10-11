Slack Has 12 Million Daily Users, Up 37% From a Year Ago

The increase puts the user base close to the 13 million Microsoft has claimed for Teams, Slack’s most direct competitor.

Slack Technologies disclosed in a blog post that the corporate-communications software company now has more than 12 million daily active users, up 37% year over year, and above the 10 million users Slack had claimed in the prospectus for its direct stock listing earlier this year.

That puts the company’s user base close to the 13 million users that Microsoft (ticker: MSFT) has claimed for Teams, the most direct competitor.

Slack (WORK) says it has more than 6 million paid seats.

The company also said it has more than 600,000 developers, an increase from the 500,000 claimed in the S-1 filing for Slack’s stock listing. In the blog post late Thursday, the company repeated a claim that paying customers are connected to the software more than nine hours per workday, with about 90 minutes of actively using the software.

Slack said that users conduct “more than 5 billion actions weekly on average, including reading and writing messages, uploading and commenting on files, performing searches, and...interacting with apps.”

The company said it now has more than 1,800 apps in its App Directory, up from the 1,500 claimed in the S-1.

In premarket trading on Friday, Slack shares were up 2.7% to $24.46.

