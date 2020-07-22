Slack files EU competition complaint against Microsoft

Markets
Slack Technologies Inc said on Wednesday it has filed a complaint against Microsoft Corp with the European Commission on grounds of anti-competitive practices.

"Microsoft has illegally tied its Teams product into its market-dominant Office productivity suite, force installing it for millions, blocking its removal, and hiding the true cost to enterprise customers," the workplace messaging app said in a statement.

Microsoft did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment. (Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel) ((Ayanti.Bera@thomsonreuters.com; 646 223 8780 - 3401;)) Keywords: SLACK TECH MICROSOFT/EU (URGENT)

