Slack CEO Butterfield to depart next month - Business Insider

December 05, 2022 — 11:48 am EST

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Workplace messaging platform Slack's Chief Executive Officer Stewart Butterfield plans to leave the company in January, the Business Insider reported on Monday.

Lidiane Jones will take over as CEO, Insider reported, citing an internal memo.

Salesforce Inc CRM.N, which acquired Slack last year, did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

