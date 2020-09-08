Slack beats second-quarter revenue estimates

WORK

Slack Technologies Inc beat quarterly revenue estimates on Tuesday as more companies signed on to its workplace messaging app to keep their employees working from home connected amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company's revenue jumped nearly 49% to $215.9 million in the second quarter ended July 31, above analysts' average estimate of $209.10 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company said net loss attributable to common stockholders narrowed to $74.8 million, or 13 cents per share, from $359.6 million, or 98 cents per share, a year earlier.

