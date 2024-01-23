SLAB Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc (Symbol: SLAB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $131.66, changing hands as high as $131.74 per share. Silicon Laboratories Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SLAB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SLAB's low point in its 52 week range is $74.56 per share, with $194.68 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $131.01.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.