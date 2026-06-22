BioTech
SLBT

SL Science Holding's FY25 Revenue Declines By 35%; Stock Down

June 22, 2026 — 10:06 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - SL Science Holding Ltd (SLBT), a biomedical company, reported financial results for the full year 2025, reflecting a 35% decline in revenue compared to the prior year.

Company Profile

SL Science Holding develops innovative cellular and gene therapies. They also manufacture skin- and scalp-care products. The company's products include SL bio's milk-derived exosome essence, SL bio's tangerine-derived extract, and the MilkExo concentrate series.

The company operates in three segments: Exosome products, CD-19 Armed-T products and GDT Cell Therapy products, with its therapeutic programs currently in preclinical development.

Full Year 2025 Results

For the full year 2025, net loss expanded to $3.82 million from $1.19 million a year ago.

Net revenue of the company slipped by 35% to $2.19 million from $3.36 million in the prior year. The decline was primarily driven by the company's transition in Taiwan from direct retail sales of exosome concentrate products to a wholesale distribution model via corporate distributors.

The net revenue represented only the sales of Exosome products.

As of December 31, 2025, SL Science's restricted and unrestricted cash balances were approximately $1.26 million.

Milestones Ahead

According to the company, GLP toxicology studies are expected to begin following the delivery of required manufacturing reagents in the first quarter of 2027, supporting a targeted IND filing in the third quarter of 2027.

SLBT closed Thursday's trade at $5.79. SLBT is currently down 12.54% at $5.09.

For More Such Biotech Stock News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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