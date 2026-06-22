SL Science Holding's FY25 Revenue Declines By 35%; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - SL Science Holding Ltd (SLBT), a biomedical company, reported financial results for the full year 2025, reflecting a 35% decline in revenue compared to the prior year.

Company Profile

SL Science Holding develops innovative cellular and gene therapies. They also manufacture skin- and scalp-care products. The company's products include SL bio's milk-derived exosome essence, SL bio's tangerine-derived extract, and the MilkExo concentrate series.

The company operates in three segments: Exosome products, CD-19 Armed-T products and GDT Cell Therapy products, with its therapeutic programs currently in preclinical development.

Full Year 2025 Results

For the full year 2025, net loss expanded to $3.82 million from $1.19 million a year ago.

Net revenue of the company slipped by 35% to $2.19 million from $3.36 million in the prior year. The decline was primarily driven by the company's transition in Taiwan from direct retail sales of exosome concentrate products to a wholesale distribution model via corporate distributors.

The net revenue represented only the sales of Exosome products.

As of December 31, 2025, SL Science's restricted and unrestricted cash balances were approximately $1.26 million.

Milestones Ahead

According to the company, GLP toxicology studies are expected to begin following the delivery of required manufacturing reagents in the first quarter of 2027, supporting a targeted IND filing in the third quarter of 2027.

SLBT closed Thursday's trade at $5.79. SLBT is currently down 12.54% at $5.09.

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